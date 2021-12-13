Kanu sues Nigerian govt for alleged rights violation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS) were listed as respondents in the suit.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS1585/2021, filed through one of his lawyers, Mr. Maxwell Chibuike Okpara, the IPOB leader is seeking an order compelling the DSS to allow him access to food, medical care, and clothes of his choice.

He accused the secret police of gross violation of his rights.

Kanu alleged that a doctor engaged by the DSS had extracted his blood over 21 times since he was re-arrested and brought back to the country on June 27.

The suit was supported by an affidavit deposed to by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel.

The IPOB leader is standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His trial will resume in January.

The affidavit read: “The Applicant is a Nigerian citizen who is entitled to the enjoyment of the fundamental rights enshrined in chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 5 and 8 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“The Respondents have deprived the Applicant access to facility and material to practice his faith and ultimately prevented the Applicant from praying and/or practicing his faith, and the aforesaid constitute a breach of the Applicant’s right to practice his religion.

“The Respondents prevented the Applicant from having access to a medical practitioner and legal practitioner of his choice.

“The Respondent subjected the Applicant to solitary confinement which is a form of mental and physical torture and as such subjects the Applicant to inhuman and degrading treatment and in turn constitutes a violation of Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“The Applicant’s right not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and torture/humiliation is enshrined in Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“Order (ii) Rule (i) of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 209 empowers any person who alleges that any of the fundamental rights to which he is entitled to is being, has been, or is likely to be infringed upon to apply to the court for a redress.”

