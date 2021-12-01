Kanu to appear in court Thursday

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will appear at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday for hearing in his trial for alleged treasonable felony.

.Justice Binta Nyako had on November 10 adjourned the hearing on the case till January 19, 2022.

The activist’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the court granted the application filed by his client to push the hearing forward.

He said: “There will be a hearing tomorrow. It wasn’t scheduled before. The court granted our motion for abridgment of time.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had a few weeks ago promised to look into the South-East leaders’ request for an unconditional release of the IPOB leader who was re-arrested by security agents on June 27.

