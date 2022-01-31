Kanu turned IPOB into a violent group killing Igbos —Ex-Deputy, Mefor

Former Deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Uche Mefor, has accused detained leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, of turning the once peaceful separatist group into a violent secessionist movement which has been killing the very people they vowed to protect.

Mefor, who is now the Secretary of Information and Communications of the Biafra De Facto Customary Government, in a statement on Sunday, said his fallout with Kanu was because he (Kanu) refused to heed warnings that IPOB should not carry arms as it was meant to be a non-violent group.

“The Biafra De Facto Customary Government is fully aware of the antics and the ridiculous subterfuge of the IPOB faction under Nnamdi Kanu and their footsoldiers.

“With this in mind, we begin by asking the fake, pseudo name they call “Emma Powerful” and his criminally-minded gang members in the DOS under Chika Edoziem of the faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu to stop diverting attention; and take responsibility and ownership of the mess, specifically the crimes against humanity, the violence, the horror and the cannibalism they brought to Biafraland and especially in Igboland.

“They disappointed our people and betrayed their trust by adopting violence and armed struggle as official policy, turned their weapons against the innocent, vulnerable people, rather than the enemy and subsequently and ultimately, endangered the lives of Biafrans and their properties contrary to the original ‘Non-violent’ ideology upon which IPOB was founded upon.

“Ask Emma Powerful, Chinasa Nworu and Chika Edoziem who brought the insecurity in Igbo part of Biafraland to the level it is today.

“The evidence is overwhelming and is everywhere in online videos and prints, on the streets of Igboland and Radio Biafra/IPOB Community Radio broadcasts involving their members.

“We warned them that their misguided actions would be empowering our oppressors to continue to kill our people and that the consequences of such their actions would be indeterminate including heavy militarization of Biafraland.

“We further warned them that the Nigerian state cannot be killing our people and they also will turn around and join them to be committing the same killings and heinous crimes against our people.

“Today, we are vindicated and proved right. Once again, Emma Powerful and his misguided colleagues led by Chika Edoziem and Chinasa Nworu must be bold enough to take responsibility and stop the hypocrisy, the sophistry and finger-pointing,” Mefor said.

