Kanu wants Ighalo to return to Super Eagles

Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu has expressed the need for the national football team to use the services of the best available players.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year said the Super Eagles could still make do with players like Odion Ighalo, who had announced their retirement from international football but are still in the game professionally.

“Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age,” Kanu told Goal.

Ighalo, 30, retired from the Super Eagles after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, where he finished as the top scorer.

Read Also: Serie A, other sport in Italy to be suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus

The ex Watford star currently plays for his dream club, Manchester United, having made a shock loan move to the club on deadline day in January.

Ighalo has scored three goals in two starts for the Red Devils, and Kanu believes that the striker could be talked into rescinding his retirement decision.

“If he (Ighalo) performs in Manchester United, we will ask him to come back and tell him to forget what he said.

“This is football and we have to watch and see how the situation would unfold. Not just Ighalo, Nigeria need whoever is in form,” added Kanu.

The Super Eagles are currently preparing for their double header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Join the conversation

Opinions