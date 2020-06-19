Kanu wants Nigerian govt to invite him, IPOB for Biafra exit talks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on Nigerian Government to invite him and his group to negotiate for the peaceful exit of Biafra.

This was as he condemned the arrest of the convener of the Katsina protest over killings in the state by bandits.

Kanu blamed the arrest of the organiser of the peaceful protest on ‘Fulani cabal,’ who he claimed were ruling Nigeria.

The IPOB leader, who stated this in a broadcast on Radio Biafra said:

“The people of Katsina protested something that is even their right as is being done around the world in the name of ‘black lives matter’; the organiser of the same protest in Katsina, Nastiwa Sharif, was arrested.

“Amnesty international has reported that they have arrested this man because he is crying out about the killing of his people by bandits. What is happening today we foretold it, and we knew they will happen”.

Further noting that Nigerians were no longer ready to ignore the misrule, injustice and hardship owing to neglect by their leaders, Kanu said, “For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the indigenous people of Katsina have risen up and have asked for a state of emergency.”

He then said that if the Federal Government failed to summon him and IPOB to “discuss Biafra exit, with what happened in Katsina, they will lose Sokoto also.”

Kanu also condemned the killing of Christians in the North.

According to him, if Christians in the North, which he claimed outnumbered the Muslims, should retaliate attacks on them, it would be fatal.

He, therefore, urged Nigerian government to take action and stop the killings.

He insisted that very soon, the ‘Fulani Cabals’ were going to “lose your emirate in Sokoto, if you keep delaying people’s right to separate”.

On Nigerian churches Kanu said, “The problem with the churches in Nigeria is that you are just about money; you keep quiet with all the happenings in the country. You don’t condemn the killings in Nigeria.”

Speaking further on Biafra, Kanu said, “IPOB is light and it wants the light to shine on the people of Biafra. I want people to understand that we have proof for the migration of our people from Israel.

“The book of Zephaniah 3:10 says, after Ethiopia you will see my people there. Look at the map, after Ethiopia, it is Biafara.

“I told you that Biafra is the kingdom of God on earth. Everywhere they are, they represent light. How else do you need me to tell you that you are special? Biafra is not like any other nation of the world and we make no apologies to that”.

Kanu also condemned Igbo traditional rulers and community leaders allegedly giving out land to herdsmen in return for money.

He said the herdsmen turn back to main, rape and kill the owners of the land.

