News
Kanu writes Malami, demands N20bn for alleged defamation
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has written the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged defamatory publication.
The activist had in the letter dated November 21, 2022, written by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, said the AGF had falsely implied that he had jumped bail and demanded N20 billion as damages.
The letter was made available to journalists on Tuesday.
The latest development came just four days after the Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed Kanu’s initial N20 billion suit against Malami.
In the first suit, the activist challenged his extradition from Kenya in June last year.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt cannot release IPOB leader, Kanu, despite court ruling – Malami
The letter read: “In view of the said judgment of the Abia State High Court, your above utterances were false, malicious, and reckless and they were read and heard worldwide and portrayed our client in light.”
“The sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) is being demanded as general and exemplary damages;
“An unreserved personal letter of apology, to be prominently and boldly published full-page in two Nigerian Newspapers of national circulation, namely: Guardian Newspaper and Sun Newspaper.
“You shall write and deliver to your superior officer(s) and/or your employer(s) a Legal Opinion to the effect that our Client did not jump bail in view of the 19th January 2022 Judgment of the High Court of Abia State.”
