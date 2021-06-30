Politics
Kanu’s brother claims IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, demands British govt’s intervention
Kingsley Kanu, the brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi, said on Wednesday the activist was arrested in Kenya.
He disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.
Reports had said Kanu was arrested in the United Kingdom last Sunday.
However, the British High Commission in Nigeria had dismissed the report that the separatist leader who is currently standing trial for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was arrested in the European nation.
Kinsley said: “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law.
Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria.
“Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.
“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist on my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security.
“Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.
“Foreign Secretary, Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”
