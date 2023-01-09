Kanu’s ‘disciple’, Ekpa, insists on dissolution of Nigeria, brands country a terrorist state

Simon Ekpa, a sellf-styled disciple of leader of the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to dismantle the Nigerian state, saying the country was a terrorist state.

Ekpa, who stated this in a series of tweets on Monday, also described the country as a global threat.

The Finland-based Nigerian had been notorious for instigating violence in the south-east region of the country.

He recently declared a five-day sit-at-home order in the region, stressing no elections would be allowed in February.

Ekpa in his latest attack insisted the country must be dissolved for peace and stability to reign.

He also accused the Nigerian government of killing secessionist agitators including those from the other regions of the country.

READ ALSO:Simon Ekpa condemns Gov Soludo’s heavy taxes in Anambra, insists no election in S’East

The tweets read: “We are committed to dismantling & dissolving Nigeria this year. Nigeria is a terrorist state & has become a global threat. A threat to the existence of indigenous people in Nigeria. After over 60 years of crying to British & to the world power without solution to these threats.

“We are ready for the final battle for survival & existence. Every pillar holding the evil entity called Nig must go down this year for lasting peace, prosperity & progress.

“The Fulani terrorists @NigeriaGov Nigeria Government desperation to overrun indigenous Nigerians in continuation of Usman Dan Fodio conquest. Today they’ve killed two innocent Yoruba Nation agitators thinking by killing others will be scared of agitating. This is how they’ve been.

“Killing Biafrans for years until pickup arms for self defence. Today, any day they come to kill us in Biafraland, whoever wins goes back home & believe me the liberation of Biafra is in full force as we speak. The wall of Jericho is falling from the Eastern Region to entire South.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now