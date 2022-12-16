Kanu’s family raises N1m for his feeding, drugs in DSS custody

As a follow up to an alarm raised by Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the incarcerated leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over the inability of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), to raise money for his food and medications, his family on Friday, confirmed raising N1 million for the feeding of the Biafra agitator.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who disclosed this in a statement, said one of Kanu’s lawyers, Mike Ozekhome, would hand over the money to the DSS.

Lamenting the Nigerian government’s inability to cater for Kanu’s welfate while locked up by the DSS, Prince Kanu said:

“This is a confirmed story. On Thursday, when we visited Kanu, he had not had any food. I asked them (DSS) why and they said that there is no money for his regular meal and that they don’t have any money.

“So, we have also explained everything to the SAN, Mike Ozekhome. By today, SAN will prepare a cheque of N1m to be handed over to the DSS for his feeding.

“I will also make sure I raise money and take to the DSS along with me to make sure he has enough food to eat since the federal government can’t take care of him,” he said in the statement.

