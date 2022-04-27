Kanu’s family slams UK for ‘abandoning’ IPOB leader

The family of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday blasted the British government for not doing much to rescue the activist from the Nigerian government since last year.

Kanu was brought back to the country on June 27 last year.

He is currently standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.

In a statement posted on Twitter by Kanu’s younger brother, Kingsley, the family criticised the UK government over its “dubious silence” on the IPOB leader’s travails.

He, however, said the British government’s indifference to the Kanu’s trial in Nigeria would not stop the mission to achieve an independent state of Biafra.

He wrote: “The UK’s dubious silence on the trial of their citizen is suspicious.

“The UK should be guiding Nigeria on how to hold #Referendum on #Biafra independence cos any decision concerning Biafra self-determination does not rest with @MBuhari or @FCDOGovUK.

“It’s a matter for the Biafran people alone. Silence on Kanu’s case can’t stop what #MNK started.”

