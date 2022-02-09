Kanu’s family threatens to invoke suit to force Nigerian govt to disclose how he was arrested

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to invoke a ‘prima facie evidence’ against the federal government to compel it to give a clarification on the circumstances that surrounded the arrest of the secessionist agitator.

In a statement issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Kanunta, on Wednesday, the family said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led goverment has to come clean on the role it played in the “arrest, extradition and trial of Kanu as everything is being shrouded in secrecy.”

Kanunta said the larger Kanu family would like to know the exact location the IPOB leader was arrested, how he was arrested, secretly brought into the country and put on trial.

“The President Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration has failed to proffer clarifications on the processes deployed in extraditing the freedom fighter,” the statement said.

Read also: Kanu warns on smear campaign against IPOB, lawyers

“As family, we insist on knowing the exact location from where our brother was intercepted, as alleged by the Nigerian government, and how come no clarification has been given up until this date.

“The action of the Federal Government, for us, amounts to illegality, and you cannot put illegality on illegality and expect it to stand.

“So, if the court fails to adhere to constitutional law, we would be compelled to invoke the prima facie evidence against the federal government,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now