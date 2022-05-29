Kanu’s family warns Simon Ekpa to stop from using IPOB leader’s name for material gains

The face off between the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his self-styled disciple, Simon Ekpa, has taken a new dimension after the Kanu family issued a 14-day ultimatum to Finland-based Biafran agitator to stop using the name and image of Kanu in his broadcasts or fundraisers.

In a letter by the attorney to Kanu’s family, Magnus Jonsson, and dated May 17, 2022, the family threatened to commence legal action against Ekpa if he failed to comply with the demands of the letter.

The letter also instructed Ekpa to desist from making defamatory comments against members of the family.

The letter entitled “A demand to cease and desist from using the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for material gain”, reads:

“Dear Mr Ekpa,

The Kanu family, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, has retained undersigned to formally demand from you as follows:

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from using the name and image of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in your broadcasts or otherwise, for any material gain whatsoever including any fundraising.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from addressing yourself as a Disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in the guise of you being a member of IPOB (which we are informed you are not) or in any other manner relating to Biafra agitation.

”That you should forthwith cease and desist from any further defamatory publications against any member of the Kanu family, whether such publications are personally uttered by you or by others that you invite to your social media networks.

”That you are hereby given Fourteen (14) days from the confirmed receipt of this Legal Mail within which to comply with the demands in this letter.

“That your failure or refusal to comply with the demands herein will result in costly legal actions against you, including but not limited to the following:

“(a) Direct criminal complaint against you to Finnish authorities and/or to any European country in which you are encountered.

“(b) Tortious and injunctive claims against you for the civil injuries enumerated above.

“(c) Petitions against you to the Finnish authorities that regulate legal practice such as you are currently applying in Finland.

“Finally, you are hereby warned that this Legal Mail constitutes a pre-action Notice that no further formal warnings will be forthcoming to you before our commencement of the forgoing legal actions against you.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the regards of the contents of this Legal Mail.”

