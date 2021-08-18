Kanu’s lawyer accuses South-East leaders of causing confusion in IPOB

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, claimed on Wednesday that unnamed leaders in the South-East had spent several millions of Naira to cause confusion in the group.

Ejiofor, who stated this in a statement on his Facebook page, however, said Kanu’s legal team would not be deterred by the development.

He called for unity among the pro-Biafra groups.

It would be recalled that members of IPOB were divided on the sit-at-order issued by the group in the South-East.

IPOB had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, ordered a Monday sit-at-home in the South-East in a bid to force the Federal Government to withdraw all the charges against Kanu and release him from detention.

However, after pleas from stakeholders and elders in the region, the younger brother of the IPOB leader, Kanunta Kanu, suspended the sit-at-home directive, citing the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations for Junior Secondary School students in the region as the major reason for the decision.

However, the development did not go down well with the IPOB spokesman and his loyalists who insisted that the sit-at-home directive must be observed by people of the South-East.

Following the development, the IPOB Directorate of State (DOS), called off the sit-at-home order, saying it would only be observed any day the IPOB leader would appear in court.

In the statement, Ejiofor urged the members of the group to continue praying for Kanu.

He wrote: “If by now the hardcore believers in our strength of character, are still unaware of the fact that millions of Naira have been deployed to boost the infiltrators’ exploits in their suicide mission, both online and offline, then you have to be properly guided.

“You may not realize that men are really at work here. The mission is simple, destroy them, create more confusion for them, do it under the pretence that you are part of them, so that the gullible among them can fall for the tricks.

“Please, stop indulging them or clapping them because they are on a special mission. You can easily identify these marauders because by their fruit you shall know them.

“But by my position as the Lead Counsel to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I can easily separate the wheat from the chaff. “Maka na Agadi nwanyi adeghi aka nka na egwu oma agba.

“They did it in 2015/2016, but I surmounted them single-handedly, I am very familiar with the game, and style of their dancing steps but their evil plans are already dead on arrival, they can’t go far.

“It is to be noted, therefore, that in this critical moment, peace and discipline should be the ultimate guide. What we crave is your prayers only. Be assured that we in the legal team cannot be distracted at all because we don’t share the same evil mission with these infiltrators.

“Our mission is simple, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom within the shortest possible time. Thankfully, the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama is speedily working it out, and it shall all end in praises.”

