Kanu’s lawyer accuses UK of working with Nigerian govt to ‘kidnap’ IPOB leader in Kenya

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the counsels to incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the United Kingdom government of working with Nigeria and other security agencies who facilitated the ‘kidnap’ of the Biafra agitator in Kenya

Ejiofor made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Friday while stressing that the British Government has not visited Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest.

“When I talk about a collaboration between the British Government and those that kidnapped our client in Kenya, I meant every word spoken there.

“Thankfully, force of law has been activated through judicial process, before the British Court to ensure that their statutory obligation over their Nationale is asserted, without further ado.

“In this political/media trial of our client, I see a handful of compromised socia media platforms, who are ostensibly feeding fat from the national treasury.

“But the majority of distinguished media houses are guided by good conscience in their reportage. We must definitely commend them,” he said.

Ejiofor also debunked claims that the British High Commission has provided assistance to Kanu, saying that despite several assurances by the Commission that they will provide consular assistance for Kanu who is their citizen, they have not followed through with their promises as they are yet to visit the IPOB leader.

“For your information, neither the British High Commissioner in Nigeria nor any one representing/acting for them has visited our client Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at DSS detention facility, where he is currently being held incommunicado. I can authoritatively confirm this position to you today.

“Stop believing the falsehood being dished out in the public space by mischief makers. The purveyors of fake news have always been at it.

“May Chukwuokike continue to strengthen and protect him in this trying time,” he wrote.

