Kanu’s lawyer claims DSS said no money for food, drugs for detained IPOB leader

The Special Counsel to detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu,

Aloy Ejimakor, has raised an alarm over the alleged inability of the Department of State Services (DSS) to source funds for Kanu’s medication and food for nine days.

Ejimakor who raised the alarm in a tweet on Thursday night following his visit to the Biafran agitator at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, said the DSS operatives told him there was no money to buy Kanu’s food and his medications.

“Today, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of Prince Emma Kanu and Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor.

“He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past nine days and he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food,” Ejimakor tweeted.

Ejimakor further suggested that Kanu’s legal team has decided to give the DSS money to purchase food for Kanu.

“We have decided to take money to them as a deposit for his food. They won’t allow food brought by others, including family,” he wrote in another tweet.

