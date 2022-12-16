Politics
Kanu’s lawyer claims DSS said no money for food, drugs for detained IPOB leader
The Special Counsel to detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu,
Aloy Ejimakor, has raised an alarm over the alleged inability of the Department of State Services (DSS) to source funds for Kanu’s medication and food for nine days.
Ejimakor who raised the alarm in a tweet on Thursday night following his visit to the Biafran agitator at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, said the DSS operatives told him there was no money to buy Kanu’s food and his medications.
“Today, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of Prince Emma Kanu and Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor.
READ ALSO:Actress, Rita Edochie, says Nigeria will not know peace until Nnamdi Kanu is released
“He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past nine days and he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food,” Ejimakor tweeted.
Ejimakor further suggested that Kanu’s legal team has decided to give the DSS money to purchase food for Kanu.
“We have decided to take money to them as a deposit for his food. They won’t allow food brought by others, including family,” he wrote in another tweet.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...