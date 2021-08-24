Politics
Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, cries out, says IPOB wants me dead over sit-at-home order
Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lead defence counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has cried out over threats to his life by the group members who think he (Ejimakor) was instrumental to the suspension of the sit-at-home order in the South-East issued by Kanu.
Ejimakor who made the allegations on Monday, said the threats to his life is linked to the controversial suspension of the directive by the IPOB leadership.
Raising the alarm over the threat on his Twitter handle, Ejimakor stated that it was appalling that he is receiving death threats “from people I’ve been defending for years.”
He clarified that Kanu, who is being detained in the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, did not pass the sit-at-home order that was started about three weeks ago through him (Ejimakor).
Read also: Kanu’s lawyer accuses UK of working with Nigerian govt to ‘kidnap’ IPOB leader in Kenya
He also noted that the message “was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August.”
“I can no longer keep quiet because I’m receiving DEATH THREATS from people I’ve been defending for years,” he wrote.
In another tweet, Ejimakor said:
“Hear this: Onyendu DID NOT pass the SIT-AT-HOME message through me. The message was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August. Check social media.
“I don’t understand why they want me dead over something I know nothing about.
“I defended these same people for many years… sometimes free of charge. What did I do wrong?”
