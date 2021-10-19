Politics
Kanu‘s lawyer reacts to amended charges, says IPOB legal team eminently prepared
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has said that IPOB’s legal team is eminently prepared and that the Federal Government and Nigerians should expect “legal fireworks” on Thursday.
Ejiofor, while reacting to the amended seven charges against his client in an update on his Facebook page on Monday, also revealed that his client was in high spirit ahead of the arraignment.
Ejiofor said: “I and my colleague, Alloy Ejimakor, had a very fruitful visitation to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We discussed a wide range of matters, especially concerning Hearing in his case and appearance in court on 21st October, 2021. There will be more on this later.
“The coast is now clear for legal fireworks this Thursday, particularly now that we have been served with a purported “Amended Charge” in the Case. We are eminently prepared for Thursday’s outing, and you won’t be disappointed.
Read also: NBA group gives Police 2 weeks to release woman detained over alleged IPOB links
“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in good spirit, awaiting his auspicious outing on Thursday, the 21st Day of October, 2021. He commended those who are in the spirit with him while declaring that Chukwuokike Abiama has ordained this special Day for a victorious outing.
“He requested that the fasting, supplications, and prayers should continue, as he noted that they are strongly impacting positively.
“He further implored UmuChineke to be steadfast, and keep their eyes steadily on the ball and pray without ceasing, while believing very strongly that this present situation will pass too and it shall end in Praises.
“This THURSDAY is the D-Day, and your solidarity/support must be demonstrated within the confines of the law, as you have always shown.
“Onyendu specifically asked us to extend his undiluted love and confidence for Umuchineke.”
