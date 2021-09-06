Politics
Kanu’s lawyer sues DSS for alleged rights violation, demands N50m
Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged rights violation.
In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1018/2021 filed on Monday, the lawyer is demanding N50 million compensation for alleged infringement on his rights.
The DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, was also listed as a respondent in the suit.
Opara claimed that the DSS molested him when he visited Kanu at the agency’s facility on August 30.
He is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the DSS and its representatives from interfering with his right to dignity of the human person and freedom of movement during his routine visit to the IPOB leader.
He also asked the court to compel the secret police and its Director-General to issue a written apology and publish same in two national daily newspapers, among other demands.
No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.
