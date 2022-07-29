Kanu’s lawyer urges DSS to release domestic staff

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release his domestic staff currently in custody.

Ejiofor, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, listed the detained staff as Felix Okonkwo (driver), Okafor Ugochukwu (gardener) and Ikenna Chibuike (steward).

He said the three men have been in the DSS custody since June last year.

Justice H. A. Nganjiwa of a Federal High Court, Awka, had on July 22 ordered the release of the staff.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a suit challenging the invasion of Ejiofor’s ancestral home by personnel of DSS, Nigerian Army, and police on June 6, 2021.

He also ordered the security agencies to pay N107 million compensation to Ejiofor.

The lawyer said his domestic workers were taken away by the DSS during the invasion of his home, while his Personal Assistant, Mr. Samuel Okoro was killed and his elder brother, Joel Ejiofor also taken away.

The elder Ejiofor was later released by the agency.

Ejiofor said: “We call on the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation to prevail on the Director-General of the DSS to immediately and unconditionally release my domestic staff.

“(They are) still being illegally detained in their facility since June 2021 till date.

“We also ask for the immediate compliance with all the terms of the judgment, already served on them.”

