Kanu’s motion seeking to dismiss terrorism charges to be heard on April 8

A motion filed by lawyers to embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to dismiss the 15-count terrorism charges levelled against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), is to be determined on April 8.

The date was fixed by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday after taking arguments for and against the motion by both the prosecution and the defence team which had earlier applied for the court to throw out the charges.

Kanu‘s motion was brought up by his new counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who prayed the court to dismantle the charges.

Ozekhome’s grounds for the motion were that a prima facie case was not made against Kanu and that the alleged offence was committed outside the shores of Nigeria, thereby robbing the court of jurisdiction.

On his part, the Federal Government’s counsel, Shuaib Labaran, however, asked the court to dismiss the motion for being unmeritorious.

