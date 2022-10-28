Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA, to be heard November 18

A N20 billion suit filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been fixed for hearing on November 18.

The suit which was filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo, by Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, has a writ of summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222, and has to do with the extraordinary extradition of the Biafran agitator after his arrest in Kenya last year.

The application, dated and filed on September 23, according to Ejimakor in a statement on Friday, listed Malami and Abubakar as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

The writ of summons as released by Ejimakor said:

“A declaration that the defendants’ arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the paintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt bent on keeping Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention —Lawyer

“A declaration of this Honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft.

“An order of this Honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

“An order of this Honourable court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff, an unreserved personal letter of apology.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now