﻿’Kanu’s prophecies on Fulani incursion in Nigeria has come to pass’ —IPOB

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the prophecies of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on the infiltration and incursions of Fulani herdsmen into Nigerian communities have come to pass.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the prophecy given by Kanu in 2014 on Radio Biafra where he declared that “Fulani terrorists will take control of Nigeria, and the government will remain inactive,” has now come to pass with the menace of the herdsmen in several parts of the country.

The statement also referenced another prediction by the embattled Kanu in 2016 where he reportedly predicted that President Bola Tinubu would become Nigeria’s president after the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the predictions have shown clearly that Kanu is a prophet who is not honoured in his homeland

“The forecasts and declarations made by the head of the esteemed family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, regarding the incursion of Fulani terrorists into all Nigerian communities and several other matters have come to pass. It is often said, ‘a prophet receives no respect in his home,’ Powerful said.

“In 2014, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, stated on Radio Biafra that ‘Fulani terrorists will take control of Nigeria, and the government will remain inactive,’ which aligns perfectly with what we are observing today, among other forecasts he made.

“His statements regarding the arrival of the Fulanisation agenda, which received substantial funding during the administration of the late Muhammadu Buhari, have now come to fruition.”

Continuing, the Biafran agitator group said:

“In 2016, he also forecasted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would become president following the Buhari administration, and at that time, nobody had envisioned that Tinubu would run for the election, much less win.

“All these forecasts and numerous others are extraordinary for a divinely chosen prophet who is looked down upon by the evil powers of Nigeria.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stressed that Nigeria is beyond salvation and no one can restore Nigeria. He suggested that the sole remedy for Nigeria is the disbanding of that British entity known as Nigeria.

“Those who questioned him are witnessing Nigeria transition from the frying pan into the fire, and they are astonished. Nigeria is descending deeper into the quagmire with each passing day.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, since 2014, has cautioned Nigerians to ready themselves for the violent incursion of Fulani terrorists.

“Numerous people referred to him by offensive names and failed to heed his warnings. Currently, every corner of Nigeria is under assault by the Fulani, with no military, DSS, or police intervention to protect the citizens. Nigerians are currently observing the Fulani terrorists take control of numerous regions. Fulanis excel at trickery.

“When you succumb to their trickery, they will overpower, weaken, and suffocate you like constrictors. Centuries prior, the Indigenous Hausas became ensnared in their trickery.

“As a result, they killed Hausa leaders and seized control of the Hausa tribe in their territory. Similarly, a greedy Yoruba man named Afonja conspired with Fulani land thieves who seized lands from the Yoruba natives and has not relinquished them since. Ultimately, Fulani militants killed him and seized that area of Yoruba land, naming it Kwara State.

“Currently, Kwara State is included in the Fulani Caliphate and is categorised as part of Nigeria’s Middle Belt Region. They introduced their deceit to Ndigbo, yet IPOB and several other conscious Igbos opposed their misleading tactics.

“Unfortunately, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s exposure of the horrific invasion by Fulani terrorists occurring today prompted the Fulani government, under the guise of Major General Muhammadu Buhari in 2021, to employ various tactics to mislead Nigerians regarding his proposals for Ruga, waterways, ranches, and other legislations.

“Today, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been abducted, renditioned, and held in illegal detention for four (4) years. As Mazi Nnamdi Kanu proposed, the lasting remedy for Nigeria’s issues and the threat of terrorism is to renegotiate the British amalgamation agreement, which expired twenty years ago. Fulani will overpower, weaken, and suffocate you like constrictors. Centuries prior, the Indigenous Hausas became ensnared in their trickery.

“IPOB insists that this anomaly must not persist. In the interim, every indigenous Nigerian must unite and defend themselves from the Fulani terrorists or get ready to abandon their communities, allowing the Fulanis to seize control of their homes, businesses, and families.

“Keep in mind that the Nigerian Security Forces lack neutrality, as stated by former Defence Chief Theophilus Danjuma. Additionally, keep in mind that the DSS Director recently urged Nigerians to unite and protect themselves from terrorists, as the Nigerian Security Forces are unable to ensure your safety.

“Ultimately, the Nigerian government must unconditionally free the divinely inspired prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and extend an apology to him and IPOB. We also urge Ndigbo to express gratitude to him and IPOB for their role in defending our territory.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not involved in Nigeria’s issues. He and IPOB provide the solution. The native communities in Nigeria need to prepare to expel Fulani from the country. The Fulani terrorist group should go back to their origins.”

