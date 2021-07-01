Kanu’s re-arrest will not stop agitation for Biafra – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) said on Thursday the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would not stop the agitation for the Biafra Republic.

The MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was confused, blind, and clueless.

He insisted that Kanu and pro-Biafra groups do not pose any danger to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The MASSOB leader noted that Fulani domination of Nigeria over the general interest of other ethnic nationalities was the greatest threat to the country’s existence.

The IPOB leader was arrested last weekend and arraigned for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has proven to be a loved figurehead in championing the self-determination struggle for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.

“As freedom can never be achieved on a platter, Biafra’s revolutionary struggle for actualization and restoration can never be deterred or fluctuated because of Nnamdi Kanu’s current ordeals in the hands of our oppressive enemy. The Nigeria State will soon regret arresting him because he will become a thorn in their flesh.

“We shall never relent or discomforted because of Buhari and his Fulanistic sponsored genocidal operations in Biafra land.”

By: John Chukwu

