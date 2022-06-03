Kanu’s US lawyer blasts British High Commissioner for meeting Ohanaeze Ndigbo, S’East leaders

Bruce Fein, the American lawyer representing detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has lambasted the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Prof. George Obiozor and some leaders from the South-East over a recent meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

In a letter addressed to the UK High Commissioner on Thursday through IPOB’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Fein said he was shocked over Laing’s tweet on May 12 where she expressed her delight at “meeting with the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other senior leaders from the South-East.”

The letter by the international human rights advocate read in part:

“Why the delight or the meeting? Ambassador Obiozor is to Biafrans during their ongoing genocide by the Fulani what Lord Haw-Haw was to the British during the Nazi Blitz? Why would you meet with a quisling?

“Even more reprehensible was your tacit enthusiasm for a united Nigeria, indistinguishable from a suicide pact for Biafrans. As you know, Nigeria was artificially created by the United Kingdom (UK) at the point of machine guns in 1914.

“Following its signature divide-and-conquer colonization policy, the UK forced the Biafran people, with a right to self-determination, against their will into a combustible mixture of incompatible ethnic groups under the umbrella of UK sovereignty.

“The UK decamped in 1960 leaving Nigeria poised to explode like nitroglycerin. The 1967-1970 genocide of Biafrans, aided and abetted by the UK itself, was as predictable as Newton’s laws of motion.

“Instead of supporting a united, lawless, Nigeria confected by the British for ulterior motives, you should be advocating a United Kingdom suit against Nigeria in the International Court of Justice for denying the people of Biafra a self-determination referendum as required by Article I of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and an infinite number of corresponding human rights treaties and resolutions.

“It is the least that the UK can do to atone for its egregious crimes and sins against the Biafran people that have persisted for more than a century. There is no statute of limitations on justice,” Fein added.

