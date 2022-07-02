Politics
Kanu’s US lawyer threatens to boycott future trials
Bruce Fein, the United Stated-based lawyer to embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to boycott all future trials of the Biafran agitator until the Nigerian government decides on holding an open and fair trial for his client.
The Washington-based human rights activist made his position known in a tweet on Friday while criticising the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after she again denied a bail application by Kanu’s legal team, saying Nyako’s handling of the case so far is a complete fraud.
“MNK’s illegal solitary imprisonment for more than one year with no trial and without a crumb of incriminating evidence adduced shows judicial proceedings are complete fraud,” Fein wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
Read also: Kanu’s US lawyer, Bruce Fein, challenges AGF Malami to public debate
“Time to boycott Judge Nyako until open trial is forthcoming to expose the government’s crimes against MNK,” the lawyer added.
Kanu had been in the detention facility of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) since June 2021 after he was arrested by Nigerian security operatives in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria where a plethora of reasonable felony charges were filed against him.
His legal team has been battling tooth and nail to get him out of detention to no avail as the court has continued to deny him bail on several occasions.
MNK’s illegal solitary imprisonment for more than one year with no trial and without a crumb of incriminating evidence adduced shows judicial proceedings are complete fraud. Time to boycott Judge Nyako until open trial is forthcoming to expose the government’s crimes against MNK.
— Bruce Fein (@BruceFeinEsq) July 1, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...