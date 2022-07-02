Kanu’s US lawyer threatens to boycott future trials

Bruce Fein, the United Stated-based lawyer to embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to boycott all future trials of the Biafran agitator until the Nigerian government decides on holding an open and fair trial for his client.

The Washington-based human rights activist made his position known in a tweet on Friday while criticising the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after she again denied a bail application by Kanu’s legal team, saying Nyako’s handling of the case so far is a complete fraud.

“MNK’s illegal solitary imprisonment for more than one year with no trial and without a crumb of incriminating evidence adduced shows judicial proceedings are complete fraud,” Fein wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Read also: Kanu’s US lawyer, Bruce Fein, challenges AGF Malami to public debate

“Time to boycott Judge Nyako until open trial is forthcoming to expose the government’s crimes against MNK,” the lawyer added.

Kanu had been in the detention facility of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) since June 2021 after he was arrested by Nigerian security operatives in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria where a plethora of reasonable felony charges were filed against him.

His legal team has been battling tooth and nail to get him out of detention to no avail as the court has continued to deny him bail on several occasions.

MNK’s illegal solitary imprisonment for more than one year with no trial and without a crumb of incriminating evidence adduced shows judicial proceedings are complete fraud. Time to boycott Judge Nyako until open trial is forthcoming to expose the government’s crimes against MNK. — Bruce Fein (@BruceFeinEsq) July 1, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now