Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of exploiting their children, threatens legal action

American rapper Kanye West has threatened to take legal action against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over alleged exploitation of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In a cease and desist letter, the rapper allegedly accused Kim of abusing their four children and of abandoning their daughter North in a parked car when she was walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, received a cease and desist letter from the rapper’s attorney, Kathy Johnson, “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.”

Kanye alleges in the cease and desist that Kim broke their divorce deal and his rights in three ways: First, according to Kanye, Kim took North to the Met Gala in New York City earlier this week and left their daughter, 11, alone in a car for parts of the event.

Second, Kanye claims that Kim has breached their custody arrangement for equal parenting and decision-making by denying him “meaningful access” to his kids.

