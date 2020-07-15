Kanye West backs out of US presidential poll

Barely two weeks after announcing his intention for the U.S Presidential poll, U.S music artiste and designer, Kanye West has reportedly aborted plans the New York Magazine, Intelligencer reports.

The rapper announced his intention to run as a third party candidate, on July 4, Independence day in the poll scheduled for November.

The rap star reportedly hired 180 campaign staff to help him in his five month campaign for Presidency. The team has reportedly been told the bid is off.

Steve Kramer, an election strategist hired by West to focus on getting his name listed on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, told the publication that ‘he’s out’ of the 2020 race.

The election strategist didn’t specify West’s reasons for allegedly withdrawing, but said he’d “let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” he told the reporter.

“Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.

“Any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups”, Kramer said.

