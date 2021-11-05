Kanye West fights Big Sean, John Legend for not supporting his presidential bid in 2020

American entertainment polymath, Kanye West has slammed his former GOOD music signees, Big Sean and John Legend for failing to support his presidential ambition in 2020.

The American rapper was a guest on the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs on Thursday night where he aired his disgust at the aforementioned artistes.

Speaking with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Kanye West stated that he doesn’t ‘rock with’ both artistes anymore.

The livid Yeezy founder stated that both men let themselves be used by Democrats to criticize his failed 2020 US presidential run.

Continuing to let out his frustrations,The GOOD music frontman noted about Big Sean, “I changed this man’s family”.

He continued;

“And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quickly by the Democrats to come at their boy that actually changed their life.

“And that’s some sellout sh**. And I don’t rock with either of them and I need my app ‘The worst thing I ever did was sign Big Sean. I changed their life”.

Big Sean has since reacted to the statement made by his former boss.

Taking to the microblogging site, Big Sean revealed that he was with Kanye shortly after the interview and the father-of-four didn’t say to his face any of the things he said during the interview.

The rapper Big Sean had this to say;

“Was just with this man, he ain’t saying none of that!!!

And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest,” Big Sean wrote.

Big Sean has also revealed that he is prepared to clear the air on the program, Drink Champs.

