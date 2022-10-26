Kanye West in the cold, as more companies cut ties with him over anti-semitics comment (See list)

American recording artiste, Kanye West has continued to feel the brunt of his controversial anti-Semitic statement during a Drink Champ podcast earlier in the month of October.

One of the major organizations to have ended their partnership deal with the controversial American musician is the German sports brand, Adidas.

Adidas wasn’t the only company to cut Ye. Gap terminated its Yeezy partnership in September; earlier this month, JP Morgan did too.

During Paris Fashion Week, he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, which didn’t sit well with the Black people (African-American community), who felt it was an attack on Black Lives Matter.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said, “When I wake up, I’m about to go Death Con” on Jewish people.” Since then, many companies have been dropping him like a hot potato.

“I can say anti-Semitic s**t and Adidas cannot drop me,” said Ye on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month. Kanye had been working with Adidas since 2013.

The rapper who is also known as Ye has since watched as several mainstream brands ended their affiliation with him within the space of two weeks since he made the statement.

Adidas

Adidas announced conducting a “thorough evaluation” of the relationship, they declared on October 25 that its collaboration with Ye was over and that they will no longer sell Yeezy or pay any money to Kanye and his companies.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” They said in a statement.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga has had a long-standing relationship with Kanye, he even walked their runway during the Paris Fashion Week last month, but they were one of the first companies to cut ties with him.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent firm, Kering, said in a brief statement.

Gap

Although West and Gap broke off their partnership in September after West claimed the company had violated their contract, the retailer said on Tuesday that it has now shut down its Yeezy website and is “taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores” because “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”

Equally, aside from the aforementioned organizations, several other companies have also distanced themselves from the award-winning rapper. Also, Forbes reported that he is no longer a billionaire.

Additionally, Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald of Donda Sports – professional athletes signed to Kanye’s sports brand, Footlocker, a shoe distribution company, Kim Kardashian, Def Jam records (though, he is no longer signed to them), CAA – a talent agency that represents him during touring and last did so in 2016, Anna Wintour of Vogue, his lawyers have all cut ties with him.

Also, it is no longer news that the rapper has been suspended from all his social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter. The rapper has since acquired Parler, an American alt-tech social networking service associated with conservatives.

