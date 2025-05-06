Kanye West roped into Puff Daddy’s s3x trafficking case, name appears during jury selection 

American rapper Kanye West’s name was brought up on the first day of jury selection in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rap mogul accused of racketeering and s3x trafficking.

In a legal battle that could result in a lengthy jail sentence, Puff Daddy made an appearance before a Manhattan federal court on Monday as the jury selection process began.

According to MailOnline, a scientist in his forties who was being considered for the jury said that he recognized Kanye West’s name from a list related to the trial, but it was an unexpected name drop of West that caused eyebrows to raise.

READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West says he is gay, not anyone’s idol, in new rant on social media

West, who isn’t a defendant in this case, has been openly supporting Combs, causing controversy with his statements on the internet and his announcement earlier this year of a fashion collaboration with the head of Bad Boy Records.

Diddy is facing five serious federal charges: two counts of s3x trafficking, two counts of transporting people for prostitution, and a conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The former rap producer and international celebrity, who is frequently given credit for bringing hip-hop into the mainstream, may serve the remainder of his life behind bars if found guilty.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now