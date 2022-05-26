Kanye West says he hasn’t touched cash in four years

American recording artiste and fashion enterpreneur, Kanye West has revealed that he has not touched cash in four years.

The Donda rapper made this known at the Balenciaga SS23 show.

Read also :Rapper Kanye West slams estranged wife, Kim, for involving daughter in Tik Tok video

Kanye, who is worth $2 billion according to Forbes was meeting with fans at the event when a woman approached him with a challenge and wads of cash in her hands.

Kanye responded: “I ain’t, no, I ain’t touched cash in like four years.”

Watch the clip below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now