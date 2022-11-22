Connect with us

Kanye West to run for 2024 US Presidency

Published

1 min ago

on

Controversial American musician, Kanye West has declared his intention to run for the office of the President of the United States in 2024.

The entertainment mogul revealed his plans in a video shared on the social media platform, Twitter.

In the clip, Kanye claims that the former editor of Breitbart News has already started working on the plans.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Kanye said.

“I guess it is,” Milo replied before adding, “Thanks, I accept.”

The cameraman then asked Kanye, “So you are running?” to which Kanye responded, “Yes.”

“It’s simple because nobody can tell me you should say this or you shouldn’t say that,” the Grammy winner went on.

“It’s just that we’re moving towards the future.”

