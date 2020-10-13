Latest Life's Blog

Kanye West voices support for #EndSARS protests

October 13, 2020
Babangida, Daura, Kanye, Davido, Zlatan grab the headlines. See what went down
By Ripples Nigeria

Popular US rapper and presidential aspirant, Kanye West, has declared his support for the end of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police brutality and extortion in Nigeria.

He appealed to the Nigerian government to listen to the agitation of the citizens using the #EndPoliceBrutality tag on twitter.

Read also: Kanye West apologises to fans for dodgy character

He said this in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples’ cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria,” he tweeted.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */