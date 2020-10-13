Kanye West voices support for #EndSARS protests

Popular US rapper and presidential aspirant, Kanye West, has declared his support for the end of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police brutality and extortion in Nigeria.
He appealed to the Nigerian government to listen to the agitation of the citizens using the #EndPoliceBrutality tag on twitter.
He said this in a tweet on Tuesday.
“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples’ cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria,” he tweeted.
