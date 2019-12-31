Latest Metro

Kara cattle market goes up in flames

December 31, 2019
The Kara cattle Market along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway was on Tuesday engulfed by fire.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown as at the time of this report, and no statement has been made concerning it, either by the state government, or officials of the market.

However, the incident has led to a traffic buildup along the expansive expressway, as motorist plying the route try to catch a glimpse of the fire.

Already, property and cars around the market are said to have been caught up in the fire, but the extent has not been ascertained.
