Kashamu alerts police to alleged threat to his life

A former senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday alerted the police to the alleged planned invasion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Secretariat in Abeokuta by armed thugs.

In a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, the former lawmaker claimed that the invasion may be carried out after the COVID-19 lockdown in the state was lifted.

He also accused the suspended PDP chieftain in the state, Chief Adebayo Dayo, of impersonation, forgery, threats to life and attempt to cause chaos and breach of peace in the state.

Kashamu alleged that the PDP chieftain had hired suspected cultists to attack him, adding he (Dayo) keeps guns under the guise of being a hunter.

He said: “Their outlandish claim is meant to prepare the grounds for their planned invasion of the state party secretariat on IBB Boulevard, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, with armed thugs and hoodlums who will maim and kill innocent party members, workers, and officials.

“I wish to respectfully urge you to confront them with all this evidence and asked why he and others are carrying out acts of impersonation and fraud with intent to cause chaos in Ogun State. Failure to offer satisfactory justification should make them to be prosecuted for conspiracy, fraud, impersonation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace accordingly.

“Following the suspension of Engr. Dayo as State Chairman, many leaders and elders of the PDP in Ogun State and members of the State Working Committee/State Executive Committee have been living in fear of being attacked. Some of us have been seeing strange faces and unregistered vehicles trailing us lately.

“At other times, we get strange calls from unknown numbers, warning us to be careful or else we would be dealt with.

“Since they could not have their way, credible information at my disposal shows that Engr. Dayo and his allies have been threatening to attack us either directly or by proxies.”

However, the suspended PDP chairman has described the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

He told journalists in Abeokuta that Kashamu was merely desperate to get at him for pushing reconciliation within the party.

Dayo said: “Since the commencement of this lockdown, I have not stepped out of my house. I don’t use thugs, you have seen me at the party secretariat without thugs.

“I am the head of the hunters in Ijebu and for over 50 years, I have been hunting. When I was in England, I had a licence for my gun and even when I returned to Nigeria, I have my license. But my gun is for the hunting of animals, not to hunt human beings.

“He claimed I hired cultists; if I want 1,000 hunters, I just need to call the leaders of the hunters. If somebody just wakes up and realizes that the party does not favour him again and now starts to look for somebody to lie against; no one should lie against me. I don’t know about any assassination plot. What he intends to do is what he had alleged against me.”

