Kashmir: India, Pakistan hold talks on ceasefire

Senior military commanders from Pakistan and India will hold talks on Monday to extend a United States-brokered ceasefire along the disputed Kashmir region.

The Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) will discuss measures to ensure the ceasefire, effective since Saturday, stays in place beyond Monday.

The agreement follows days of escalated tensions, including drone, missile, and airstrikes targeting military installations and airbases.

The talks may also pave the way for security discussions between national security advisers to address disputed issues, including Kashmir.

