Kaspersky report reveals African businesses suffered 14% increase in spyware attacks in 2024

A report by Russian multinational cybersecurity company Kaspersky has revealed that African businesses suffered a 14% increase in spyware attacks in the year 2024.

The report adds that from 2023 to 2024, businesses in Africa were targeted by web threats, on-device threats, and attacks aiming to steal data, including spyware and password stealers.

Phishing and ransomware continue to be significant threats in the region, with 66 million phishing link clicks seen by Kaspersky in the African region in 2024, including over 14.8 million phishing link clicks by corporate users.

Apart from that, there has been a 26% increase in password stealer detections. Password stealers are a type of malware designed to harvest login credentials and other sensitive data.

“Our statistics show an increase in attack detections for several types of cyberthreats, and the factors driving these increases are multifaceted. In the B2B sector, the continuing shift toward hybrid work models and the rush to digitize operations—often outpacing cybersecurity investments — may leave businesses in Africa exposed to advanced persistent threats.

‘‘In the B2C space, the explosion of digital financial services, coupled with low digital literacy rates, makes individuals prime targets for opportunistic attacks,” comments Maher Yamout, Lead Cybersecurity Researcher with Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team.

“Organisations in Africa should prioritise a unified approach by enhancing collaboration, investing in specialised cybersecurity training, and promoting digital literacy to effectively combat the rising tide of cybercrime. Initiatives like the African Cyber Surge operation and targeted educational programs can serve as blueprints for building a resilient digital ecosystem across the continent.” He added.

