Kate Henshaw claims hospital rejected her cleaner who was stabbed

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has disclosed on the microblogging site, Twitter that her cleaner was rejected by a hospital in Lagos State after she was stabbed on her way to work during the early hours of today, Wednesday, May 18.

According to the Blood Sisters actress, the cleaner was stabbed at Idowu Martins area, Victoria Island in Lagos before she was rushed to a nearby hospital but the staff allegedly rejected her, saying they don’t accept patients with knife wounds.

The veteran thespian mentioned in her narration that she was at the gym when this happened and only got the news when she got home.

Read also :Kate Henshaw takes a bite at people age-shaming her

Narrating the incident on Twitter, the actress wrote:

“My cleaner was stabbed this morning at 6 am on her way to work on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza…

“She managed to get to a clinic nearby and was told that they do not treat knife wounds!!

“She is now receiving treatment at another hospital.

“No one is safe!! No one.”

My cleaner was stabbed this morning at 6am on her way to work on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza..

She managed to get to a clinic nearby and was sent away that they do not treat knife wounds!!

She is now receiving treatment at another hospital.

No one is safe!! No one😡 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 18, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now