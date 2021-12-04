Kate Henshaw, Franklin clash over death of Dowen College student

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, traded words on social media on Saturday over the death of 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni.

One Pierre, who claimed to be the boy’s uncle, said on Wednesday he was bullied by his mates and died from an injury he sustained during the encounter.

He added that Sylvester mentioned five names before died.

The school management had since dismissed the claim.

The Lagos State government ordered the indefinite closure of the college on Friday.

Franklin shared a post on social media Saturday morning and attacked celebrities for not condemning the heinous assault that led to the boy’s death.

Henshaw immediately took to her Instagram page and slammed the music executive for being selective with his criticism.

It didn’t end there as the duo took their rift to Twitter where they openly called each other names.

“Make she mention my name,” Franklin responded after the video was aired.

A few minutes later, the movie star replied and the name-calling began.

The celebrities used different names including bullies and blackmailers to describe each other.

“This is me here!!! Mention mine…Stop positioning yourself on news info that has my name on it,” Henshaw wrote.

Watch Kate Henshaw’s video below.

Read the altercation below.

This is me here!!!

Mention mine….

Stop positioning yourself on news info that has my name on it ..

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RrNBB6wwRb — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) December 4, 2021

FOREVER A BULLY 😂📣📣 https://t.co/ik1A8FTPMF — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) December 4, 2021

Kate Henshaw published on her Instagram stories:

Ubi continued:

