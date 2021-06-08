Kate Henshaw takes to Twitter, laments Nigeria‘s travails | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Kate Henshaw takes to Twitter, laments Nigeria‘s travails
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to lament the travails of the country, Nigeria.
According to the actress, Nigerians have found themselves in depressing times and they are losing faith in the nation.
Here is what the actress, published on Twitter;
“Talk to someone if you have to. Take a break. We are in depressing times. Make person head no go blow like gasket for the engine.
“We need each other at optimum to get through this. #KeepItOn.”
Read also: Parents need to resist urge to put their kids on social media —Kate Henshaw
In another tweet, the actress slammed the government for banning the social media platform, Twitter.
She wrote;
“Majority are barely surviving, being killed with reckless abandon. Our children are kidnapped at will, but it’s Twitter that has helped expose these ills that is the problem?”
Recall on Friday, June 4, the Nigerian government banned the use of the social media platform, Twitter.
By Adekunle Fajana…
