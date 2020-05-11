Katsina Assembly member, Tsiga dies

A member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abdurrazag Tsiga representing Bakori State Constituency is dead.

Tsiga, before his death was the House Deputy Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Business, Ethics and Privileges.

According to sources, the late lawmaker died in the late hours of Sunday at the General Hospital, Malumfashi after a protracted illness.

Tsiga was said to have fell ill shortly after the inauguration of the sixth Katsina Assembly in June 2019.

Read also: OSUN: Father, son in police net for raping, impregnating teenage girl

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mallam Tasiu Zanngo, led other house members to the burial of the lawmaker on Monday in Tsiga town.

The demise of the lawmaker was confirmed by the spokesman for the House of Assembly, Mallam Nasiru Zanngo.

He said: ”Yes, the honourable member Abdurrazaq Tsiga is dead and his remains have been buried now in Tsiga.”

Tsiga retired as a director of education in the state local government Service before venturing into politics.

Join the conversation

Opinions