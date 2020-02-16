KATSINA ATTACKS: Revenge killing unacceptable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday warned local communities in Katsina State that revenge killing by any group or individual following bandits’ attacks on some villages in Katsina State would not be accepted by the government.

The President said in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said any revenge killing on the bandits would lead to orgy of violence.

Buhari, who also condemned the latest attacks on farmers in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari local government area of the state, said killing of people in the name of revenge was not acceptable.

The bandits had on Friday evening killed 30 people in the two villages.

The marauders also burnt several houses and cattle during the attack.

The President warned that no person has the right to take laws into his hands by the way of self-help or revenge.

He said: “Local communities that catch bandits should hand over the suspects to law enforcement authorities instead of meting out capital punishment, leading to a cycle of revenge and counter revenge.

“The local authorities must be allowed to investigate and deal with any breach that occurs. There is no place for violence in a decent society.”

