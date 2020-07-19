KATSINA BOMB BLAST: Victims were playing with grenade before explosion —Police

The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday night said the five siblings that died in a bomb explosion on Saturday at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state played with military grenade on a farmland.

The command said its preliminary investigation showed that the five victims alongside six injured others found the grenade while working on the farm.

The spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement on Saturday night, adding that experts from the police explosives unit were already on the farm for further findings.

He said: “Investigation revealed that the children picked a military grenade and were fiddling with it and as a result of which it exploded.

“The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations. The investigation is ongoing.”

