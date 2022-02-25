Katsina CJ reviews sentences of aged inmates

The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Abubakar, on Thursday, reviewed the sentences of some aged inmates, especially those with health challenges.

In his visit to various correctional centres in the state, the CJ granted bail to 126 inmates, released one unconditionally and sentenced three others to community service.

He noted that the beneficiaries, apart from being aged also displayed “good character and industry while in custody.”

Justice Abubakar stated that the gesture was aimed at decongesting correctional centres in the state, adding that he was looking forward to other alternative measures to imprisonment.

He commended officers and staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Katsina State Command for their hard work and dedication to service.

He expressed satisfaction, noting that the command was among the best in Nigeria in terms of service delivery.

Justice Abubakar had earlier given similar commendation to four officers of the command, who served with mobile courts during the climax of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

