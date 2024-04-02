Katsina faces horror as bandits abduct 30 children

Katsina is reeling after reports on Tuesday, emerged of the kidnapping of 30 children by suspected bandits. The incident occurred yesterday morning, April 1st, 2024, in the village of Kasai, which is located in Batsari.

Batsari is one of several Security Frontline Local Government Areas in Katsina State where activities of bandits, and other criminal elements have been on the increase almost on a daily basis.

At the time of filling in this report, government and security agencies were yet to comment on the issue.

However, a resident of the area, told Channels Television in a telephone call, that the fresh attack on the children, took place in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the victims were intercepted and kidnapped by the hoodlums behind the village area while in search of firewood for cooking.

“Yes, the attack occurred yesterday Monday in the morning hours. It all began when the children numbering up to thirty went behind the Kasai village to secure firewood which, their parents will use to cook food for them.

“Unfortunately, some suspected bandits intercepted them and took them to an unknown destination.

“We do hope and pray that peace and security will be restored in our state”, he added.

According to locals, the children, aged unspecified in reports, ventured outside the village to collect firewood. It was during this time that they were allegedly intercepted by the gunmen and taken to an unknown location.

Authorities have confirmed the incident and a search operation is reportedly underway. Details regarding the kidnappers’ motives or demands remain unclear.

This kidnapping adds to the long list of security challenges faced by Katsina, a state grappling with ongoing banditry. The incident has caused widespread panic and fear among residents.

This is a developing story, and further information is expected as authorities continue their investigation.

