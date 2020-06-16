Katsina gov, Masari, admits failure in protecting his domain against bandits

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has reacted to the growing cases of insecurity in his domain by declaring that he has failed to protect the people of his state from bandits.

Governor Masari made the admission on Monday while reacting to recent cases of repeated attacks from bandits who kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses and rustle cattle.

While speaking with newsmen at the Government House, the governor declared that the bandits were “worse than animals”.

According to Masari, he cannot look at the people “in the face because we have failed to protect them, contrary to our pledge to ensure the security of lives and property”.

Reacting further, he noted that in the forest, “a lion or a tiger kills only when it is hungry and it doesn’t kill all animals, it only kills the one it can eat at a time”.

“But what we see here is that bandits come to town, spray bullets, kill indiscriminately for no purpose and no reason whatsoever, like the recent massacre of people at Faskari and parts of Dandume local government area”.

Masari lamented that the bandits “just killed the people”, querying how human beings “behave the way an animal cannot behave?”

This came after gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday morning killed the village head of Mazoji, Matazu local government area of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Usman.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles on Friday night and operated till early Saturday morning when the village chief was killed.

The hoodlums also wounded several villagers and rustled animals during the attack.

