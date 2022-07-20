Katsina Gov Masari indicts Nigerian Govt, security agencies over worsening insecurity

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has indicted the Federal Government, state governments and security agencies of having failed to secure Nigerians as insecurity continues to escalate in the country.

Masari who is from the same state as President Muhammadu Buhari, made the accusation in an interview with the BBC Hausa on Tuesday night, saying it was quite sad that under the current administration, terrorists and bandits had turned the country into a killing field.

“Security officials, the Federal Government and we, the government at all levels, are who the people rely on to protect them, and we have failed in doing so,” Masari said when asked for his take on insecurity in the state.

“But if you take a look at the cause of the failure, a lot of security operatives have been killed. Not up to two weeks ago, a Commissioner of Police lost his life; an inspector lost his life; soldiers have been killed, officers have lost their lives in their efforts to tackle insecurity.

“Insecurity has not just affected Katsina State only, it has affected almost every state in Nigeria and also some of our neighbours like Niger, Mali are also battling this issue.

“There has been improvement unlike before, but we haven’t reached where we want to and we are praying to God we will overcome and tackle the issue of insecurity before handing over to the next administration.”

Katsina State has been one of the most volatile states in the country in the past few years with terrorists having a field day killing and kidnapping residents at will.

The height of insecurity in the state came on July 5 when terrorists opened fire on the advanced security team of President Buhari on their way to Daura to prepare for the arrival of the President when it came under heavy attack by the gunmen.

