Katsina gov, Masari, tasks CAN to join battle against banditry, COVID-19

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has tasked the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to join the state government in the ongoing fight against banditry and COVID-19.

Governor Masari who made the call on Wednesday at the State House in Katsina said that the officials of CAN were invited over to contribute meaningfully towards providing inputs to deal with the insecurity challenges and the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa who also spoke during the courtesy visit by CAN, also presented a gory detail of the security situation in the state to members of the Katsina State branch of the Christian body.

He also added that the pandemic is still very much with people in the state while giving a status update on the spread of the deadly COVI-19 virus across Katsina State.

Muhammad said; “The second wave of the pandemic which is more critical had begun in the world. In Katsina state, even this Monday, six people tested positive for Covid-19”

He announced that Katsina local government now has 343 patients while Daura has 86 infected people and that out of the 557 cases in the state, 23 deaths have been recorded

“6 died receiving treatment and 17 were discovered to have died through complications of Covid-19 but posthumously.

“Out of 103 patients that tested from the police detention cells, 87 tested positive for Covid-19,” he added.

