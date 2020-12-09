Katsina government bans use of Whatsapp in schools, Facebook by civil servants

The Katsina State government has banned the use of WhatsApp in all schools in the state, and also the use of Facebook by civil servants in government offices.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, December 8, by the state government and signed by one Mohammed Sadda Dikko, on behalf of the Zonal Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry of Education, titled “Abolishment of WhatsApp groups in our schools,” the government ordered all principals of government schools to abolish the existence of Whatsapp groups in their respective schools.

The state government also clamped down on the use of Facebook and other forms of social media by civil servants in all government offices.

This move, according to the government, is to curb workers usage of social media platforms to make either negative or positive comments on government activities.

In the circular from the Ministry of Education and sent to all the schools in the state, the principals were warned of the dire consequences they stand to face if the order was not strictly adhered to.

The circular reads:

“I am directed to write and inform all the principals to direct the various Group Admins in their respective schools to wipe out the so-called school Whatsapp.

“The abolishing of these groups becomes necessary due to the multiple postings being made, which create problems and insubordination between the school authority and its staff.

“Principals should also remind their staff about the government circular that prohibits any civil servant from commenting positively or negatively on government activities on Facebook.”

