Katsina governor seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday asked the state’s House of Assembly to review the 2021 budget.

The Deputy Leader of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Dikko, read the governor’s letter during plenary in Katsina.

Dikko said Masari was seeking the House approval to accommodate the N6.25 billion approved by the Federal Government for the implementation of ranching programme in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved the release of N6.25 billion to the state government for the development of ranch in Katsina.

READ ALSO: It’s unpatriotic to ask foreign countries for help in battling insecurity —Masari

The letter read: “I wish to inform you that the federal government has approved and released the sum of N6.25 billion as assistance to the state government for the implementation of the ranch development programme.

“The amount released was not part of the 2021 appropriation law which was passed by the assembly.

“As a result of the above, details of the expenditure have been prepared for additional expenditure under the department of livestock and grazing reserves.

“Attached here is the copy of the proposed supplementary budget for your further legislative consideration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions